EDWARDSVILLE – Charges have been filed in association with reported racial incidents at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the complainant, Kaliyeha A. Clark-Mabins, has been charged with Filing a False Police Report resulting in the following: Count 1: Disorderly Conduct (Class 4 Felony); Count 2: Disorderly Conduct (Class 4 Felony); Count 3: Disorderly Conduct (Class 4 Felony).

On Sunday, Jan. 23, SIUE Police received a report of a hate crime involving the posting of hand-written notes on the door of a room in Woodland Residence Hall, along with an alleged anonymous text message thread from fall 2021 containing threatening and racially hostile content.

Following a thorough investigation completed by the SIUE Police Department, with assistance from the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office and the U.S. Secret Service, the two suspects originally named in this investigation, Amanda Jerome and Jimmi Thull, have been cleared of any involvement in either of these crimes.

"This incident should remind individuals how important it is to preserve and protect due process and fairness in procedure and communication," SIUE Chief Of Police Kevin Schmoll said. "The SIUE Police Department is committed to protecting all members of our community. I appreciate the work of our detectives and assisting agencies in finding a resolution."

