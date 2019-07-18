EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that charges have been filed against Anthony Michael McMoore, 29, of Alton, in regard to a stabbing that took place in Alton on Wednesday.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, the Madison County Illinois Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a disturbance in the 4400 block of Thatcher Drive, Alton, Illinois. Deputies quickly responded and discovered adult subjects at the residence. One of the subjects appeared to have been stabbed as a result of a physical altercation.

Rescue and ambulance personnel were at the scene and the victim was taken to a St. Louis area hospital. His condition was listed as serious but stable. Enough evidence and information from the scene were gleaned to take a person of interest into custody as being responsible for the stabbing. The incident was determined to be domestic-related between two brothers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The person of interest was placed on hold pending the presentation of the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

McMoore was charged with COUNT 1: Aggravated Battery. An arrest warrant was obtained by the Honorable Janet Heflin. McMoore is currently in custody at the Madison County jail where he awaits in lieu of bond. His bond was set at $25,000.00 (10% to apply).

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

More like this: