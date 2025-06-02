ALTON — Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on May 28, 2025, in the 3100 block of Lawn Street, Alton Police Department officials announced on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s Office charged Hosea J. Burgess and Jermaine D. Stiff with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat offender, a Class X felony. Burgess is currently held at the Saint Louis City Justice Center awaiting extradition to Madison County, while Stiff remains in custody in Madison County. Both men will be held pending a detention hearing.

The shooting took place at approximately 9:33 p.m. on May 28, when officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found Donald R. Lane, 41, of Alton, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Lane was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Authorities indicated the incident was not random and appeared to stem from an encounter among acquaintances.

The Alton Police Department, with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, East Alton Police Department, and Wood River Police Department, secured the scene and continues to investigate the case.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505, extension 634. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

