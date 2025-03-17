ALTON – On Monday, March 17, 2025, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged Nicholas E. Apel, a 24-year-old male from Alton, with Aggravated Robbery. The Honorable Judge Nielsen signed an arrest warrant for Apel and ordered that he be held for a detention hearing.

At 4:15 p.m. on March 13, 2025, officers from the Alton Police Department were dispatched to the Puff Zone Smoke Shop, located at 317 Homer Adams Parkway, Suite B, in response to an apparent armed robbery.

Apel was taken into custody by the Alton Police Department during the early stages of the investigation.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford commended the officers involved and said: "I want to recognize our officers and detectives for their immediate and thorough response to this dangerous situation. Their efforts not only led to a quick apprehension but also reinforced our commitment to keeping Alton safe.

"We also appreciate the collaboration with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in bringing these charges forward," Chief Ford said.

All subjects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

