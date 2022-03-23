EDWARDSVILLE - Chappy’s is a new fried chicken and burger restaurant in Edwardsville. With walls adorned in automobilia and Americana, the restaurant offers some vintage diner nostalgia and a wide-ranging menu.

Formerly known as So’Pasta, Chappy’s is a completely new venture from owner Ryan O’Day in the same location at 1031 Century Drive. Directly next door is Wang Gang, also owned by O’Day.

The theme of Chappy’s is “all things American automobile,” with vintage car and service station decor adorning the interior, giving the restaurant a diner-like atmosphere.

“We have a lovely dining room that is set to the Route 66 theme for any car lover,” O’Day said. “We want our car-loving theme to really shine through and [let] everyone know we have outstanding burgers and fried chicken.”

The Chappy’s menu combines a bit of old and new - in addition to the new fried chicken and burger offerings, there are still plenty of pastas from the old So’Pasta menu. Among the offerings are the “STL 66’” burger, “Fun-Guy Swiss” burger, chicken tenders, the “OG Chicken” sandwich, toasted ravioli, fettuccine alfredo, 4-cheese ravioli, and much more. Visit chappysedw.com/menu to see the full menu.

“We want people to come in and have the best experience they can and enjoy every food option we have,” O’Day said.

Chappy’s also has a selection of beers available, and O’Day said in addition to their currently-offered homemade milkshakes, they will offer “fun boozy shakes” in the future.

At Chappy’s, every kid’s meal comes with a free Hot Wheels toy. You can also text “CHAPPYS” to 71441 for a free burger in the future, according to their website. To learn more about Chappy’s, visit chappysedw.com or call (618) 437-6555.

