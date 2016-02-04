EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville defensive end Desmond Chapple appears primed for success at the University of Northern Iowa.

Chapple made it official on Wednesday, signing a letter of intent to attend the University of Northern Iowa on a full football scholarship.

Chapple told media members he was impressed by the Northern Iowa coaching staff. The Edwardsville lineman was especially impressed with defensive line coach Bryce Paup, a former NFL player and four-time Pro Bowl pick.

“Paup is a very humble guy and very good coach,” Chapple said. “I automatically had a good relationship with him.”

Several of the top schools in the country showed interest in Chapple. At 6-4, 235 pounds, he should develop even more athletically as he hits the college ranks.

Chapple said what he will remember the most about Edwardsville are the friends he made through athletes and the coaches.

“The coaches really helped me through the process,” he said of being recruited. “My parents have also always been there for me.”

Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin said in essence the sky is the limit for Chapple in college.

“Desmond is going to a very high level of football,” Martin said. “He is good enough to compete there. I played at the dome at Northern Iowa and it is a special place to play. He felt comfortable with this (going to Northern Iowa). He has potential to get very big physically if he puts the time in. He is explosive at times and sometimes just as explosive as A.J. (Epenesa, the other defensive end for the Tigers).”

