ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department Highway Safety Unit will be participating in a state-wide speed enforcement campaign on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Recent crash statistics are as follows:

• In 2020, 404 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one driver

speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Preliminary data indicates 365 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2021.

• Speed involved fatalities increased by 30% from 2019 to 2020, but preliminary data shows there has been a 10% decrease in 2021.

• Speed is the most common cited contributing circumstances in Missouri fatal crashes. In 2021, it was cited as a contributing circumstance nearly one and a half times as often as substance-impaired driving.

For more information about the Speed Awareness campaign, visit:

https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/speed-awareness-campaign

