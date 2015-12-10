EDWARDSVILLE - The Strength Training for Adults Program offers beginning through elite levels of training for adults. These workouts are for those who want to get into great shape, lose weight and increase your energy level.

The STFA program is available on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at The Meyer Center, located at 7348 Goshen Rd. in Edwardsville.

The focal points of the program are:

Horizontal and Rotational Loading

Core Strength and Stability

Flexibility

Coordination

Proprioception Training

Injury Prevention

Sleds

Strider Drills

Slide Boards

Foam Rolling

Fat burning workouts include:

The Mouse

Total Body Weight Training

HIIT

Sustained Cardio

The Winter 1 Option, which runs Jan. 4 through Feb. 21, is a 7 week session for $150 for members, $190 for non-members.

The Winter 2 and Spring 1 Options are both 6 week sessions and cost $130 for members and $170 for non-members.

For more information, please visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

 

