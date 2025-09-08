EDWARDSVILLE – With the publicity still fresh surrounding Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s fall enrollment growth despite challenging national trends, SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, gave an encouraging address, thanking students, faculty, staff, and administrators for achieving the monumental feat.

Minor delivered the University Budget Update on Thursday, Sept. 4 in the SIUE Morris University Center’s Legacy Room to a crowded audience. Minor opened his remarks by applauding a “community of educators” who exceeded expectations, reflected in a balanced budget projected for FY26 – the first in eight years.

All SIUE’s work and business, Minor repeated his favorite refrain, must be tied to the mission of the institution, which begins with being “student-centered.” He reiterated the goals for graduation rates, according to the University’s strategic plan. SIUE has seen an increase in numbers in recent years, and the Chancellor encouraged the university community to keep up the good work until the goals are reached.

“Now let’s talk about the budget. There’s a lot of good news on the screen,” said Minor. “And it’s better news than you’ve seen in previous budget presentations.”

Originally the FY25 budget had an estimated structural deficit of $10.3M. Minor emphasized it was because of fixed elements in the budget and operating expenses that exceeded the projected revenue.

“We had estimated our enrollment to be down about 300 students,” said Minor. “We knew we were going to get an increase in state appropriations, and we knew we were going to try and have a net reduction in our operating expenses. These were some of the assumptions that our FY25 budget was based on.”

The university’s budget team conducted quarterly forecasts and made adjustments. Their efforts – mixed with special appropriations, increased enrollment and retention rates and other increased revenue – netted a variance of -$0.4M to end FY25.

As for FY26, things are looking even better. The university has fully resolved its structural deficit; and for the first time since 2017, submitted a balanced budget to the SIU Board of Trustees for approval, shared Minor.

“It wasn’t easy, but we’ve done it together,” said Minor. “We can now go forward without structural imbalances in our budget.”

“We’re off to a great start. It doesn’t mean that things won’t happen throughout the year,” Minor added. “Tomorrow is a new day. Things could change in the second quarter, but we’re submitting a balanced budget for the University and that is a major accomplishment.”

