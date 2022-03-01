EDWARDSVILLE – Firmly believing in the transformative power of higher education, James T. Minor, PhD, officially began his appointment as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 10th chancellor on Tuesday, March 1.

“It is my honor to join the faculty, staff and students of SIUE to define our future,” Minor said. “Higher education is a catalyst for solving pressing social problems, driving economic development, and promoting social mobility for entire families. SIUE is positioned to expand its reach and powerfully impact countless individuals’ lives.”

To chart the path forward, Minor is prioritizing listening. This week, he launched a listening tour to engage with faculty, staff, students and community members from all campuses and professional schools, as well as individual units and organizations.

“It was clear to me early on that SIUE is a special place ready to exert itself in the most positive way,” he shared. “It is important that I do as much listening as possible to understand the challenges and opportunities in order to collectively develop a set of ambitious goals that we will pursue with great enthusiasm and conviction.”

“Together, we will go forward as an institution that realizes human potential; amplifies access for all individuals with a critical focus on equity; and makes outsized contributions to not only the region, but also the state and nation.”

Learn more about Minor at siue.edu/chancellor. Engage with him via Twitter (@JT_Minor) and Instagram (@JT_Minor10).

Photo: SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD.

