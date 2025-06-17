TRENTON - Drake Champlin pitched exceptionally well for Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team, giving up only one hit and striking out eight as the Legionnaires defeated Steeleville Post 480 5-0 in the Gator Classic tournament Sunday morning at Trenton Community Park.

After a scoreless first inning, Post 126 scored twice in the second to take the early lead. With two out, Carsen Bristow and Dane Godar drew walks, then Marcus Payne reached on an error by he shortstop, allowing both runners to score to give Alton a 2-0 lead. Post 126 doubled the lead in the third, with one out, Ayden Calvert walked, went to second and third on wild pitches, and scored on an error by the catcher to make it 3-0. Ryan Lowis then drew a walk, Logan Bogard singled after Lowis was picked off first, Alex Pilger walked, and an RBI single by Bristow sent in Bogard to make it 4-0 for the Legionnaires.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton got its final run in the bottom of the fifth, with Calvert leading off with a base hit, Lowis drawing a walk, and Bogard reaching on an error by the pitcher on a bunt, allowing Calvert to score and Lowis to go to third, making it 5-0. Bogard went to second on the play.

Steeleville never really threatened during the game, as Champlin shut down the lineup, allowing only a sixth inning single to break up the no-hitter attempt. Champlin went all the way on the mound, allowing only the one hit, while walking one and fanning eight.

Calvert had two hits for the Legionnaires, while Bristow had a hit and RBI, and Bogard also had a hit.

More like this: