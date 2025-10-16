EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials celebrated leadership, learning, and legacy on Wednesday as they recognized local 4-H members and presented the 2025 Nick Petrillo Champions of Mental Health Scholarships.

Chairman Chris Slusser began the meeting by presenting a proclamation to Meghan Cope, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator with the University of Illinois Extension.

Slusser said although he never participated in 4-H growing up, his personal connection to the organization is through his wife. He said she grew up in Colorado in a farming community, and she didn’t show livestock, but learned photography, baking and cake decorating skills.

“It’s not what a lot of people think about with 4-H,” he said. “They think about livestock. Really it’s an organization that teaches lifelong skills.

“It’s great to see so many young people carrying that tradition forward.”

Cope thanked county leaders for their continued support, noting that Madison County’s contributions help make it possible for local youth to participate in educational programs, community service, and leadership events.

Several 4-H members also addressed the County Board, sharing stories about their projects, volunteer work, and the camaraderie that keeps second- and third-generation members engaged year after year.

Following the 4-H presentation, Slusser honored County Board Member Nick Petrillo, recognizing him as the 2025 Champion of Mental Health.

Petrillo has served as liaison to the Madison County Mental Health Board since 2012, strengthening communication and cooperation between the two boards.

“Nick has offered his knowledge, wisdom, and steady support to our staff for more than a decade,” Mental Health Board Executive Director Deborah Humphrey said. “We’re proud to rename this year’s scholarship in his honor.”

Petrillo expressed his gratitude, calling the recognition an honor, before presenting $10,000 in scholarships to four Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students — Christian Bausily, Erica Bigtas, and Patricia Damlow, all of Glen Carbon, and Sean Brown of Collinsville.

Each recipient is pursuing a degree in psychology, sociology, or social work and was selected for academic excellence and a demonstrated commitment to advancing mental health awareness.

