SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a partnership with Missouri to replace the 92-year old Champ Clark Bridge has earned a prestigious regional transportation award from Midwest states in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The project received top honors in the “Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium Project” category.

“This is the second consecutive year a project by Illinois and Missouri has received national recognition for improving the lives of residents on both sides of the Mississippi River,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “This honor highlights the commitment to finding innovative solutions to invest in infrastructure as we rebuild Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Champ Clark Bridge connects Illinois and Missouri via U.S. 54 in Pike County. A $60 million project split between the two states doubled the original bridge’s width and eliminated a 40-ton weight restriction, while adding accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists to increase travel options and economic opportunities in the region.

Visit www.champclarkbridge.com for more information on the project.

Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, America’s Transportation Awards were created to showcase the tremendous projects delivered by state departments of transportation.

The Champ Clark Bridge project, which was led by MoDOT, also has received a National Award of Merit from the Design-Build Institute of America. The bridge was built using a design-build approach, allowing the project to be built more quickly and at a reduced cost.

More like this: