TROY - Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, announced on Monday, July 14, 2025, that the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is seeking fall Chamber college interns.

Mushill said students who apply should be a junior or senior in college and enrolled in mass communication, social media, video, public relations, business, marketing or office management. The Chamber is seeking students who can work independently, pay attention to detail, are reliable and are willing to do any task at hand.

Interns are very important to the success of the Chamber as they are each involved in all aspects of the day-to-day operations, including office processes, event planning, event attendance, networking with Chamber members and much more. Although the internship is unpaid, there are many opportunities to meet Chamber member businesses that could potentially lead to a job after graduation.

The Chamber works around the intern’s work and school schedule and to date, the Chamber has hosted over 260 college interns. For more information, call the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce at 618-667-8769. You can apply online by clicking on: http://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/form/view/17526

