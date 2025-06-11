TROY — The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of events throughout June aimed at supporting local businesses and fostering community engagement.

The month kicks off on June 12 with a Chamber Social from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at McDonald's, 103 McDonald S. Lane, Troy. Lead Ambassador Mark VanZeyl of Bullseye Promotions will facilitate casual networking over breakfast, encouraging meaningful conversations among Chamber members. Attendees are responsible for purchasing their own breakfast.

On June 14 and 15, the Chamber is offering a chance to win four tickets to the Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Interested participants can enter by liking and commenting on the contest post on the Chamber’s Instagram page, @tmsmcoc. The winner will be announced on June 11 via the Chamber’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Business networking continues on June 18 with Business Before Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Brightly Senior Living, 200 Brightly Way, Glen Carbon. Speakers Laura Griffith and Michael Monken of New Adventure Web Design & Digital Marketing will discuss “How to Use Google Business Profiles to Get More Customers.” A light breakfast will be provided.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will hold office hours on June 24 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Troy City Hall, 116 East Market Street. Tracey Glenn, who serves multiple counties including Madison and St. Clair, will be available to discuss grant opportunities, state incentive programs, and other resources. Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Chamber, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “We encourage all local businesses to take the opportunity to make an appointment to acquire additional information.”

Appointments can be scheduled by contacting Glenn at 217-622-3242 or tracey.glenn@illinois.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Closing the month on June 25, the Chamber will host a Lunch & Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 2011 Formosa Road, Troy. Garon Cooper of Chatly will present “AI Isn't the Future, It's the NOW! How Small Business Can Leverage New Tools to Compete Like the Big Guys.” Cooper will demonstrate practical applications of artificial intelligence for small businesses, highlighting how AI can automate tasks and enhance competitiveness without requiring technical expertise. Attendees should bring their own lunch.

For more information on these events or to contact the Chamber, call 618-667-8769 or visit their social media pages.

