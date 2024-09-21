ALTON - Challenge Unlimited is proud to welcome back Brigadier General James Porter, Vice President of Operations, following his recent return from an overseas mission supporting Security Assistance Group Ukraine. General Porter, who has been serving our nation abroad, returned in August 2024 and brings with him a renewed sense of pride and commitment to both his country and the Challenge Unlimited team.

In his role as Vice President of Operations at Challenge Unlimited, General Porter has been instrumental in overseeing the daily functions that support individuals with disabilities in securing meaningful employment and fostering independence. His leadership and service have not only strengthened the organization but also reaffirmed the values of dedication, resilience, and service that Challenge Unlimited holds dear.

Upon his return, CEO, Charlotte Hammond, presented General Porter with an honorary United States Flag, made by individuals with disabilities in the AbilityOne Program, as a token of appreciation for his service. General Porter also presented her with a US Army Coin in appreciation for the organizations support of his mission. “We are incredibly proud of Brigadier General Porter’s service to our country,” said Charlotte Hammond, CEO of Challenge Unlimited. “His commitment to leadership both in the military and here at Challenge Unlimited is an inspiration to us all. We are grateful to have him back and look forward to continuing to benefit from his strategic vision and guidance.”

General Porter’s mission was marked by both professional accomplishments and personal sacrifice, and Challenge Unlimited expresses its gratitude for his commitment and dedication to our freedom and that of our allies in Ukraine. As he resumes his role within the organization, his experiences will undoubtedly enrich the work he leads to support individuals with disabilities across the region. James said that “he is glad to be back at Challenge Unlimited” and one of his favorite speeches is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?' and that in his blueprint “he strives to be a servant leader, dedicated to enriching and enhancing the lives of people living with disabilities.”

For more information about Brigadier General James Porter’s return and his continued impact at Challenge Unlimited, please visit www.cuinc.org.

About Challenge Unlimited

For more than 50 years Challenge Unlimited has operated as a social enterprise, committed to serving individuals with disabilities, while earning a reputation as a trusted business partner to private commercial companies and federal and state government agencies. As an accredited Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP) provider, Challenge Unlimited fulfills its mission through employment programs and services, skills training centers and community-integrated living options. For more information, please visit www.cuinc.org.

