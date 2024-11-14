EDWARDSVILLE - Challenge Unlimited celebrated the completion of a new accessible addition at their Residential Options Community Mental Health home in Edwardsville.

Located at 910 Esic Drive in Edwardsville, the Residential Options Community Mental Health home recently added 1,120 square feet. On Nov. 14, 2024, community leaders gathered at the home and spoke about the benefits of the new space and how it will further Challenge Unlimited’s mission.

“It’s been a labor of love,” said Stephanie Schrage, marketing manager with Challenge Unlimited.

The construction was funded by a $250,000 grant from the state of Illinois. Berco Construction completed the project in three months.

The new space includes a private med room, an accessible bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and a dining and kitchen area. The house accommodates eight residents, most of whom have their own room.

The new space makes the house more accessible, so people can stay there for longer periods of time. It also reemphasizes Challenge Unlimited’s commitment to be in the community. Challenge Unlimited CEO Charlotte Hammond noted the importance of the community to the Residential Options Community Mental Health home.

“Many of the residents that come to us, they may be here for the rest of their life, and so one of the things that we wanted to do here was to ensure that they could stay here,” she said. “You’re in the community with disabled, nondisabled individuals that live right next door to you, and that means a lot. They feel integrated. That's the big push for us, that individuals continue to feel integrated in their community.”

Diane Tebbe, vice president of the Residential Options branch of Challenge Unlimited, echoed Hammond. She pointed out that the project goes beyond the construction.

“This project, it’s a building and it looks absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “But what it is is it’s breaking down barriers and it’s making us more inclusive.”

Edwardsville Alderwoman Andrea Miracle voiced the city’s appreciation for the group home. She thanked Challenge Unlimited for their work to help individuals in the community.

“What an amazing, warm and welcoming home this is, and I’m so glad it’s part of the City of Edwardsville and in our community,” Miracle said. “On behalf of the City of Edwardsville, we are always grateful for organizations and people like you that roll up their sleeves, do the hard work, lift up our community, and enrich the lives of the people that live here.”

As the ribbon-cutting ceremony concluded, resident Eugene expressed his excitement for the house’s addition and his plans to continue living in the space.

“It’s a great place,” Eugene said. “Since we got a new house, I think I will stay here forever.”

For more information about Challenge Unlimited and their Residential Options program, visit their official website at CUInc.org.

