ALTON - Officials with Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL, are pleased to announce that James Porter has been appointed Executive Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Porter will manage all aspects of services CU offers to area businesses and government entities, including groundskeeping, facilities management, and custodial services, among others. Porter’s responsibilities include fiscal oversight, organizational development, and implementing professional certifications and apprenticeship programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome James to our team,” says Charlotte Hammond, president and CEO of Challenge Unlimited. “His exceptional managerial experience and proven history of delivering results will be a valuable asset as we continue our mission of providing meaningful employment opportunities for people with all disabilities.”

Porter joins CU from his most recent position as a district manager with Starbucks Corporation, where he was responsible for the strategy, and execution for all facets of operations throughout the district. A veteran of the US Army, Porter served in Kuwait and is currently active in the Army Reserves, most recently as the Chief of Staff – 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Los Angeles, CA.

About Challenge Unlimited

Headquartered in Alton, Illinois Challenge Unlimited, Inc., and its affiliate companies Residential Options, Project CU Inc., and Associate Company, AOS Staffing is a multi-tiered organization. For more than 50 years, the organization has been committed to serving individuals with disabilities, while earning a reputation as a trusted business partner to private commercial companies and federal and state government agencies. www.cuinc.org

