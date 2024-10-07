Our Daily Show Interview! Challenge Unlimited: National Disability Employment Awareness Month

ALTON - This National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Challenge Unlimited is calling for employers to hire people with disabilities.

Stephanie Schrage, marketing manager with Challenge Unlimited, noted that there are 749,000 people in Illinois who have disabilities between the ages of 18–64, and only 49% of this population is employed. She said this “untapped workforce” wants to work, and Challenge Unlimited has programs to help make this happen.

“We want to raise awareness around the fact that these individuals are ready to work, willing to work,” Schrage said. “Through Challenge Unlimited in particular, we offer training programs and job coaching.”

National Disability Employment Awareness Month has been an annual recognition since 1988. This year’s theme is “Access to Good Jobs for All.” As more people are diagnosed with neurodivergent conditions, the number of people with disabilities in the U.S. is increasing.

Challenge Unlimited offers several programs that promote inclusivity in the workplace. They have job training programs, placement services and on-the-job support for job seekers in Illinois and Missouri. The organization also works with employers to help them staff their workplaces and support employees with disabilities.

Schrage said that Challenge Unlimited currently has “a really strong footprint” in food service, custodial and administrative positions in the area, but they hope to expand to help individuals find jobs in IT and other industries.

She believes there are a lot of benefits to intentionally employing people with disabilities. She pointed out that this can minimize some of the staffing shortages that many businesses are facing by bringing in committed employees. It also boosts the economy to have more people earning and spending money.

“Retention rates are higher, training costs are lower, work comp claims are even lower because people are safer as far as how they do things,” she explained. “When you live and grow in a world that is not made to accommodate you and you’ve had to do that your entire life, what skillset does that add in the workforce and the kinds of things you think about that somebody else doesn’t?”

Challenge Unlimited partners with several employers and organizations in the community, including Food Is Love and the NAACP. These partnerships allow individuals to volunteer and learn more about their interests while honing their skills.

As National Disability Employment Awareness Month continues, Schrage hopes to see more people with disabilities in the workforce. She encourages people and businesses to reach out to Challenge Unlimited for more information about their employment programs.

“There are way more benefits than people realize by tapping into this workforce,” she added. “The benefit way outweighs the cost.”

For more information about Challenge Unlimited, visit their official website at CUinc.org.

