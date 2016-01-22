EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Alan J. Dunstan responded to a news release by his political opponent Kurt Prenzler regarding board appointments. “Mr. Prenzler once again has his facts wrong and is trying to politicize something that is handled in a bi-partisan manner by the Madison County Board,” Dunstan said.

Dunstan said recommendations for appointments to boards and commissions are typically received from the 29 County Board members whose districts represent these boards.

“County Board members are in contact with the local communities they serve, the residents that live in the district, and the special district board members,” Dunstan stated. “They know their communities best and are in the best position to make recommendations to the County Board. Residents interested in serving on a board will contact their county board member or the specific district such as a water district or fire protection district,”

Dunstan said the entire County Board, Democrats and Republicans, working together, make these appointments. “Mr. Prenzler wants the public to believe the County Board Chairman makes these appointments.”

Dunstan also addressed Madison County’s A+ rating for government transparency. Being the first County Board Chairman elected by the people of Madison County, during the first year of his administration, Dunstan initiated changes designed to make county government more open and responsive to the people of the county.

In one of his first actions, Dunstan changed the board’s meeting times to early evening and revised the meeting format to include opportunities for public participation. He has continued changes including implementing a comprehensive government transparency portal on the county web site that includes opening up the county’s complete financial records -- including its check book register on line -- as well as a wide range of other information.

“Mr. Prenzler knows that Madison County has a comprehensive transparency portal, except he has chosen not to be part of the county web site, instead paying thousands of dollars of taxpayer’s money each year to an outside web site manage which is a waste of taxpayers’ money,” Dunstan said.

The Madison County Government Transparency Portal may be found at: http://www.co.madison.il.us/government/government_transparency/index.php.

