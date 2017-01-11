HARTFORD – The artistry and magic of chainsaw carving comes to life at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the men of Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art demonstrate their unique skills.

Starting at 10 a.m., Luke Harris and Donnie Johnson, the two men who make up Itchy Brothers Chainsaw, will take huge blocks of wood and, using their chainsaws, create works of art which could include an American Bald Eagle or other local wildlife. For the last several years, the pair has created their artwork live at the Tower as part of the annual “Eagles Over the Confluence” winter events and have even donated several pieces of artwork which are on display. This event is free and open to the public although there is a charge to tour the Tower.

The men of Itchy Brothers Chainsaw have over 30 years of combined experience. The two men are former Laclede Steel employees who start their demonstration with large chainsaws which they use to carve away spare wood on the massive wood blocks. Then, the pair use feature saws and sanders to get the full detail through. The two will carve until their pieces are completed.

“The Itchy Brothers are very talented and have brought their unique flair for carving animals and birds to the Confluence Tower for several years,” said Deanna Barnes, projects manager for Hartford. “I feel like I’ve stepped into the Pacific Northwest when they set up their carvings! The pieces they create are amazing, and people can see the process from start to finish when they visit us. What is even more exciting is watching the process from 50, 100 or 150 feet high when they take a tour of the Tower.”

“Eagles Over the Confluence” events will be held throughout January and February. Each event is dedicated to the American Bald Eagle that makes the Alton region its winter home. These events are sponsored by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

The Confluence Tower provides spectacular views of the area, including the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers, from 50, 100 and 150 feet viewing platforms. During January and February, it is also a great spot to view Bald Eagles as they fish the two rivers.

The Tower is open weekends only through March and hours are Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults; $5 for seniors, veterans and active military; $4 for children 12 and under; and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

