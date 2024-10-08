WOOD RIVER - Community members in Wood River and Bethalto are invited to participate in the upcoming Halloween parades, scheduled for Oct. 26, 2024, and Oct. 28, 2024, respectively. The "Chain Gang," a non-profit group registered with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will be leading the efforts, with military members expected to join in the festivities.

The Wood River Halloween Parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, with setup beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade will start at Emerick Park on Sixth Street, proceed south on Sixth to Ferguson Avenue, then west on Ferguson to Wood River Avenue, before ending at Central Park.

The Bethalto Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Bethalto Rotary Club, has a line-up set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Rose Lawn Cemetery on the Erwin Plegge side. The parade route will travel down Erwin Plegge and conclude at Bethalto City Hall.

Participants are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren, dressed in costumes, to join the parade. Safety vests will be provided for those participating, and a banner will be displayed on the trailer to promote the group's message.

"You are more than welcome to walk or ride on the float, with the 'Chain Gang' (non-for-profit group registered with IDOT) in the upcoming parades," Rusty Wheat, the founder of the Chain Gang said.

He added, "We plan on having some military members join us in the parades and we would very much like you, your kids, or grandkids (in costume) to join us as well."

