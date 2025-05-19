Century-Old Trees Toppled By Devastating Storm In Wilson Park In Granite City, Cleanup Underway
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Park District is continuing cleanup efforts after a severe storm caused significant damage to Wilson Park and other areas on Saturday, officials said Monday, May 19, 2025.
Justin Brinkmeyer, director of Granite City Park and Recreation, described the impact as substantial, with numerous trees downed, including some estimated to be around 100 years old.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“It was definitely significant in terms of the wind to topple trees completely,” Brinkmeyer said. “Old trees, well-grounded, it would take significant [wind].”
The storm also caused minor damage to several park buildings, including roofs and flashing, but no injuries were reported.
Brinkmeyer noted that crews monitored the weather closely during the event and were able to secure facilities safely.
Cleanup began immediately after the storm, with the park district now working alongside community partners to develop a systematic approach to restoring the park to normal conditions.
“We are in the process now of devising a plan of clean up,” Brinkmeyer said. “We started on Friday, immediately following everything, trying to work out a more systematic approach with community partners, the best clean-up process in place back to normal.”
STORM CLEAN-UP (5/19/25):
As a result of the significant storm damage, officials from Madison County Highway Department, MESD, GC Park District and the City met to coordinate a joint effort to mobilize and quickly clean up storm debris in the community.
“Residents will see a quick response from us to cleaning up our neighborhoods after this storm. I’m especially thankful to Chairman Chris Slusser, Director Mike Nordstrom and Park and Rec Director Brinkmeyer for working with us to coordinate equipment and manpower for the good of our community,” - Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said.
The community clean-up is anticipated to last 2 to 3 weeks. Additional Cleaning-Up Information:
Crews are ONLY picking up TREE debris. CREWS ARE NOT PICKING UP LARGE ITEMS SUCH AS FURNITURE OR PERISHABLE FOODS.
Pile debris of any size in the easement by the street. NO OTHER LARGE ITEMS OR OTHER DEBRIS SHOULD BE PUT OUT AT THIS TIME.
Leaf Dump, 25th St & Railroad tracks, is open for storm debris weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Memorial Day.
The Public Works communication tower was damaged and unfortunately has no communications at this time. Please be patient as we work to get phones and radios operational.
Dumpsters for PERISHABLE FOOD ONLY are provided at the Leaf Dump when open. THIS IS A MONITORED DUMPSTER WITH NO OTHER LARGE ITEMS ALLOWED.
More like this: