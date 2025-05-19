GRANITE CITY - Granite City Park District is continuing cleanup efforts after a severe storm caused significant damage to Wilson Park and other areas on Saturday, officials said Monday, May 19, 2025.

Justin Brinkmeyer, director of Granite City Park and Recreation, described the impact as substantial, with numerous trees downed, including some estimated to be around 100 years old.

“It was definitely significant in terms of the wind to topple trees completely,” Brinkmeyer said. “Old trees, well-grounded, it would take significant [wind].”

The storm also caused minor damage to several park buildings, including roofs and flashing, but no injuries were reported.

Brinkmeyer noted that crews monitored the weather closely during the event and were able to secure facilities safely.

Cleanup began immediately after the storm, with the park district now working alongside community partners to develop a systematic approach to restoring the park to normal conditions.

“We are in the process now of devising a plan of clean up,” Brinkmeyer said. “We started on Friday, immediately following everything, trying to work out a more systematic approach with community partners, the best clean-up process in place back to normal.”