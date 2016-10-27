EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton has a passion for his community’s history, the environment and a love of parks. One of his ideas that will have a lasting memory is the new Edwardsville Wood-Working Project, “Centuries in the Making.”

A meeting was held in Edwardsville on Wednesday night at a storage facility that is housing an abundance of lumber harvested from the property where the Spray and Play Park/Public Safety Facility are now located. The Spray Park has had a year with the public and the new Public Safety Facility is under construction. Officials explained what the wood will be used for and how it will stay in the community.

Patton said he very excited about the historic wood-working project that will leave its legacy throughout the city.

“We were able to salvage the lumber at a minimal cost in milling,” Patton said. “Even the small pieces left over will go to the Arts Center for kids to use that to draw on.”

Patton explained that Edwardsville is working in coordination with not only area wood workers, but also the Lewis and Clark Community College Fab Lab at the N.O. Nelson Center in Edwardsville. The SIUE Construction Management Club along with the Edwardsville Rotary Club will be involved in the project.

“We plan to use the Fab Lab on Saturday morning for milling and sanding products,” he said. “The lumber has been saved from the old Madison County Shelter Care property. The lumber has been cut into board, dried and aged and is ready for repurposing.”

Patton explained that some of the wood will be used to make things for different facilities from the Water Shed Nature Center, to the new Public Safety Facility, the Children’s Museum, the Stephenson House, the Wildey Theatre and many other places.

Shelves, tables and all kinds of different types of final products will be made out of the wood and remain in Edwardsville for years and years to come, Patton said.

Edwardsville Public Works Director Matt Taul will coordinate the wood-working project and said he was pleased with the meeting Wednesday evening.

“It will be a fantastic project,” he said. “We started with a little tour of the raw material and then showed all the skids of wood we had kilned dry and banded. This is a great project. It was Mayor Patton’s idea to have all the wood milled, save it and preserve it for the good of the community. I am happy to be on board of the project.”

The lumber ranges in wide variety and varies from some oaks, cherry, hard maple, walnut and sassafras. Taul said sassafras wood is fairly rare to find anymore.

Taul said he sees the wood being used for benches, shelving display cases, some conference tables and more.

“What we have with this wood will turn into furnishings that will last the next 150 years for people to enjoy,” Taul said. “It is going to be a community involvement portion with seasoned wood workers working with some of the less complicated projects with community residents.”

Taul explained that if any wood is left over, it may be used to build items that could be donated to a charity auction or sold outright through the Goshen Market with proceeds going to benefit homeless charities, food pantries or something of that nature.

The city will cover consumables such as saw blades, sand paper, router bits, etc., at the N.O. Nelson lab.

“It will be a great promotional item for the college to introduce people to the Fab Lab,” Taul said.

