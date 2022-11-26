ROXANA - Centralia will meet Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo., in the final, while Jersey plays against Carbondale in the fifth place game and the host Shells will meet Piasa Southwestern for ninth place as semifinal day of the second annual Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic was played on Friday at both Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym and the Roxana Junior High gym.

Here's the results of all the semifinal games:

CHAMPIONSHIP

SEMIFINALS CENTRALIA 60,

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49: Centralia opened up a large first-quarter lead and held off Marquette to advance to Saturday evening's final.

The Orphans led 18-8, 28-16 and 39-25 after the first three quarters, with the Explorers winning the fourth quarter 24-21, but Centralia moving on to the final.

Daryle Jones led the Orphans with 21 points, while Dustyn Collins added on 20 points, Cruz Harlan had 12 points, Titus Ashford added on three points and both Cayden Lusch and Jeh'Chys Brown both scored two points apiece.

Marquette was led by Parker Macias with 18 points, Braden Kline had 17 points, Kendall Lavender had 12 points and Jaden Rochester had two points.

Centralia is now 3-0, while the Explorers go to 2-1.

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 67, FREEBURG 49: Gateway broke open a close game in the second and third quarters in defeating Freeburg and moving on to face Centralia in the final.

The Lions held 18-16 lead after the first quarter, but went out to a 35-29 edge at halftime, increased it to 55-42 after the third quarter, then outscored the Midgets 12-7 in the final quarter.

Samuel Hincapie led Gateway with 20 points, while Hernan Cortes came up with 17 points, Vitor Oliveira had 14 points, Juan Riascos scored 11 points, Issac Salas had three points and Johnny Karayannopoulous scored two points.

Freeburg was led by Caleb Weber, who scored 16 points, while Cole Stuart added 14 points, Bryson Browning had eight points, Michael Cooper came up with four points, Julian Trentman had three points and Jace Brentlinger scored two points.

The Lions are now 4-0 on the year, while the Midgets fall to 2-1.

Kline leads all scorers in the tournament with 66 points, while Green is second at 61, Hincapie is currently third with 57 points, Cruz in in fourth with 53 points and Weber rounds out the top five with 51 points.

The finals are set for both Saturday afternoon and evening, with the championship game between Centralia and Gateway tipping off at 6 p.m. at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

NINTH PLACE SEMIFINALS

ROXANA 52, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 42: The Shells came away with their first win of the year in a close decision over North Greene.

Roxana and the Spartans were tied after the first quarter 13-13, with the Shells going in front at halftime 33-24, then led at three-quarter time 45-34, North Greene outscoring the hosts in the fourth quarter 9-7, but the Shells coming away with the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Aiden Briggs led the Shells with 11 points, while Chris Walleck added 10 points, Ashton Noble scored nine points, Cade Smay had seven points, Evan Wells scored six points, Sean Maberry hit for five points and both Trenton Hollaway and Jackson Garman scored two points each.

Reese Scott led the Spartans with 14 points, while Logan Tepen added on eight points, Adam Moffitt and Michael Rollins both scored five points each, Garrett Hazelwonder had four points and Ethan Clark hit for two points.

Roxana is now 1-2, while North Greene falls to 0-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 41: In the second semifinal, Southwestern rallied from a slight deficit to win also win their first game of the year over Maryville.

The Lions held a 9-8 lead after the first quarter, then had a 16-13 lead at halftime, but the Piasa Birds took the lead after the third quarter 29-26 and outscored Maryville in the fourth 17-15 to take the win.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 11 points, while both Collin Robinson and Ian Brantley had eight points each, Rocky Darr came up with seven points, Lane Gage scored six points, David Watkins scored five points and Hank Bouillon hit for two points.

Issac Ballard led the Lions with 14 points, while Kai King scored 10 points, Dawson Hendrick had five points, James Gillihan scored four points and both Elijah Grady and Tanner Young had two points apiece.

The Birds are now 1-2, while Maryville in now 0-3.

FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINALS

JERSEY 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 56: In the first fifth-place semifinal, Jersey went out to a quick lead, then held off a CM rally to and move on to the fifth-place game.

The Panthers held a 21-13 lead after the first quarter, then were ahead at halftime 39-25, with the Eagles coming back to cut the deficit to 44-38 after the third quarter, with Jersey outscoring CM in the fourth 17-15 to take the win.

Tanner Brunaugh led the Panthers with 13 points, while Jaxon Brunaugh added 10 points, Francis Vogel had nine points, Drake Goetten scored seven points and both Logan Meisner and Easton Heafner had two points apiece.

Sam Buckley had a big game for the Eagles with 21 points, while August Frankford added 10 points, Adam Ogden had seven points, Parker Parnell came up with five points, Dalton Buhs had four points, Dathan Greene hit for three points and both Manny Silva and Josh Hodge scored two points each.

Jersey goes to 2-1, while CM slips to 1-2.

CARBONDALE 80, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 51: In the second fifth-place semifinal, Carbondale went out to a quick lead and never looked back in defeating EAWR to move on against the Panthers.

The Terriers went out to leads of 22-14, 38-29 and 64-49 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Oilers in the final period 16-5.

Jaden Patterson led Carbondale with 17 points, while DeCarl Payne added 16 points, Jeremiah Tate scored 15 points, Mikey Greene scored eight points, Lewis added six points, both Mikey Greene and Cathon had five points each, Malik Crane-Walker had four points and both Terrell Greene and Antoine Walker had two points each.

EAWR was led by Devon Green's 14 points, while Seth Slayden added 12 points, Jakob Gerber came up with nine points, Tyler Robinson scored seven points, Harrison Smith had five points and both Jason Johnson and Kiyu Stilts each had two points.

The Terriers are now 2-1, while the Oilers go to 1-2.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: