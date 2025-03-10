ALTON – A man from Centralia faces multiple felonies after setting fire to an occupied Alton residence.

Matthew W. Brasket, 38, of Centralia, was charged on March 6, 2025 with a Class X felony count of aggravated arson and a Class 2 felony count of arson.

On March 4, 2025, Brasket allegedly damaged a property in the 2300 block of Henry Street in Alton by means of fire. Court documents state he “knew or should have known” the residence was occupied at the time of the offense.

A petition to deny his pretrial release states the fires resulted in significant damage.

“Officers responded to a report of a fire at a residential property,” the petition states. “Alton Fire Department reported that they extinguished two fires, which were intentionally set. One of the fires was located on a deck, and a portion of the deck was charred and siding of the building [was] damaged by fire.”

A witness told officers that shortly before the fires began, Brasket “threatened to burn the building with the witness and her dog inside.” Brasket reportedly claimed the fires “were started by a model rocket, but officers found no evidence the model rocket was ever used.”

Brasket had previously been convicted of burglary in 2003 in Marion County, Ill.

The Alton Police Department presented Brasket’s latest criminal case. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

