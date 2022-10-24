ST. LOUIS - There was an active shooting situation at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning. Several are reported injured in a shooting.

A massive amount of police is present at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Officers assisted students out of the building, some scaled fences, and were taken from other positions in the building.

Law enforcement stopped the shooter inside the high school, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said.

"This was a statement from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department: "Approximately six people (including the suspect) were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries, and cardiac arrest.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Police said details on the genders, ages, and if the victims are students or staff are unknown at this time.