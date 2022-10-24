ST. LOUIS - There was an active shooting situation at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning. Several are reported injured in a shooting.

A massive amount of police is present at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Officers assisted students out of the building, some scaled fences, and were taken from other positions in the building.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Law enforcement stopped the shooter inside the high school, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said.

"This was a statement from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department: "Approximately six people (including the suspect) were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries, and cardiac arrest.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Police said details on the genders, ages, and if the victims are students or staff are unknown at this time.

Kingshighway and Arsenal are now shut down. Crime tape has been positioned in the area to block off the police probe.

More to come.

More like this:

East St Louis Honors Imani Dyson For Teaching Excellence
Yesterday
Granite City High Hosts Career Fair With 17 First Responder Agencies
May 1, 2025
K-9 Bama Leads Demonstration at Criminal Justice Event At Collinsville High
May 1, 2025
Alton Memorial Dr. McDowell Highlights Rwanda’s Assistive Technology for Blind Students
2 days ago
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Students Introduced To Realities Of Jail - Up Close and Personal
Mar 2, 2025

 