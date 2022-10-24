October 24, 2022 9:50 AM
October 24, 2022 10:31 AM
Listen to the story
ST. LOUIS - There was an active shooting situation at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning. Several are reported injured in a shooting.
A massive amount of police is present at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Officers assisted students out of the building, some scaled fences, and were taken from other positions in the building.
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Law enforcement stopped the shooter inside the high school, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said.
"This was a statement from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department: "Approximately six people (including the suspect) were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries, and cardiac arrest.”
Article continues after sponsor message
Police said details on the genders, ages, and if the victims are students or staff are unknown at this time.
Kingshighway and Arsenal are now shut down. Crime tape has been positioned in the area to block off the police probe.
Did you know Riverbender.com is free for you thanks to our awesome advertisers? We noticed you're using an ad block software. Please give our sponsors some exposure by disabling your ad blocking service for Riverbender.com.