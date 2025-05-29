Our Daily Show! Ft. Alton Amphitheater Show Announcement, Alton Main Street, Centerstone, and More!

ALTON - Veterans can access benefits and receive mental health help through Centerstone.

On a recent episode of “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello, Centerstone’s veteran care navigator Jeremy Lile shared that he works closely with veterans to connect them to resources through the VA, the State of Illinois, or Centerstone’s own programs. Centerstone aims to be a “one-stop shop” to help veterans access these services.

“The goal at Centerstone is to actually walk them and connect them with names, with faces, with people, not just give them the information and send them on their way,” Lile said. “We want to make sure that there’s a good connection and they’re being integrated into other programs and other community-based services. We’re actually walking beside them and helping them get in touch with the benefits that they’re desperately seeking or have been seeking for a long time.”

Lile, a veteran himself, shared that his experience helps him connect with the clients he works with. He provides education to make people aware of the benefits available to them, as a lot of veterans don’t realize what they have access to.

Additionally, many veterans find themselves frustrated with the process of navigating the VA and State of Illinois benefits. It can be complicated to unpack these benefits and find the right resources. Lile and his team aim to remove some of those barriers.

“It’s just kind of walking alongside them and helping them to navigate the sometimes treacherous road of the VA to try to obtain those benefits,” he explained. “We’re just always trying to make connections. When veterans come in, we want it to kind of be a one-stop shop. We don’t want to just treat their one need and then send them on their way, because that gets frustrating.”

Centerstone, which is known nationally for their work to treat mental health and substance use disorders, also offers counseling, support groups and therapeutic retreats specifically for veterans and their loved ones. Lile noted that these groups and services are a great way to build relationships, which do a lot to help veterans.

“There are a lot of friendships that are made and partnerships that really help the veterans hold on and see hope in the fight,” he said. “Commonality is a big thing with veterans. When they see that there’s other people, they’re not just an individual in a fight. There are other people that are in these fights. These support groups are just great, especially with substance abuse and all the different ones we have. It’s just another way of letting veterans know that they’re not alone.”

For more information about Centerstone’s veteran services, including how to access these resources, visit the official webpage or call (866) 726-4560. Lile also suggested simply walking into Centerstone’s Alton location and asking for him.

He noted that Centerstone is always looking for donations to continue serving the community. You can donate online or learn more about Centerstone’s work at their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.



