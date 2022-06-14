ST. LOUIS - Megan Ragan, assistant coordinator of the Centerstone Trauma, Treatment, and Training (CT3) program, is a finalist for the Young Professional Leader Award from the Marion Chamber of Commerce.

After starting as an intern in May 2020 at Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, Ragan led the CT3 program to both achieve and exceed multiple grant goals including:

Training 2,600 community members and service providers in mental health-related practices and activities

Establishing 49 collaborative partnerships

Creating and coordinating an advisory council with 100% of its members reporting lived experience

Exposing nearly 200,000 individuals to mental health awareness messages

Enrolled 129 children in the CT3 program between May 2020 – September 2021, a number which represents 194% of the enrollment goal for the period

Ragan is one of three individuals up for the Marion Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Leader Award. Members of the Marion Chamber of Commerce were asked to submit nominations for the award, which is given to an individual who demonstrates excellence and initiative in their business or profession and is under the age of 40. The other two finalists are AnnaMarie Cook, a manager with Pepsi MidAmerica, and Maci McCurdy, owner of Magpie Market House.

The winner will be announced during the 101st annual Marion Chamber of Commerce Banquet on June 24 at The Pavilion in Marion.

“I am truly excited and honored to be selected as a finalist for this award,” Ragan said. “I believe in the work we do in the CT3 program and to be honored for that work means so much to me.”

Ragan has accrued more than 300 hours of training in the subject of childhood trauma, traumatic stress, and mental health. After more than 10 years’ experience working with at-risk Southern Illinois children and families, she graduated with a masters of social work from Louisiana State University in August 2021 and obtained her LSW (licensed social worker) certification in October 2021.

Ragan is experienced in multiple evidence-based trauma therapy practices and enjoys working with the community in a variety of capacities including direct services, community consultation, and training on the subject of trauma and resiliency.

Ragan is a highly-skilled, passionate presenter and has had the privilege to speak at multiple conferences including the 2021 IDHS Evidence-Based Practices Conference and the 37th Annual San Diego International Conference on Child and Family Maltreatment.

Ragan is a lifelong Southern Illinois resident, along with her husband and three children.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

