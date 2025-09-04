Our Daily Show Interview! Centerstone Life;Story Set for Saturday in Marion and Godfrey!

GODFREY - Centerstone’s Life;Story event invites community members to run or walk a 5K and learn more about suicide prevention.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, Riverbend residents can participate in the Life;Story 5K at the main location in Marion, Illinois, or the satellite location at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Erin Camfield with Centerstone explained that the goal of the event is to end the taboo around suicide and remind people that they aren’t alone.

“Life;Story is really about bringing people together to build unity and connectivity between families who have similar situations, but more importantly, it is about breaking the stigma behind mental health, letting people know that they are not alone in having thoughts or living with somebody who is having thoughts of hurting themself,” Camfield said.

Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. You can register up until the run/walk begins. The festivities start at 7 a.m. with a ceremony held in Marion. In Godfrey, this ceremony will be livestreamed so those in attendance can watch.

Following the 5K run/walk, the livestream will include a keynote address from Alton-based speaker Charles Mooneyham. Mooneyham will share his story, which Camfield said is “so inspiring and so impactful.” In Marion, the event will conclude with a wellness expo, while Godfrey attendees are encouraged to mingle.

Camfield shared a personal story to illustrate the importance of suicide prevention. She recently discovered her 17-year-old son in the middle of an attempt. While Camfield’s child is “doing really well” thanks to help from Centerstone, she emphasized that suicide impacts everyone in an individual’s life.

“It doesn’t just affect the individual who’s having the thoughts or living with the thoughts of suicide. It goes beyond that. It affects the whole family,” Camfield said.

She added that while her family was able to afford a lockbox to store items that her son could use to hurt himself, many families that Centerstone works with have “little to no means” for extra expenses. The Life;Story event raises money to help clients in situations like this.

Clinicians work with clients to identify their needs, and the Life;Story funds can go toward lockboxes, winter coats, rent payments, transportation fees, or other client needs. The Centerstone Foundation oversees Life;Story proceeds and other fundraising efforts to help meet clients’ needs.

“I like to say that the Centerstone Foundation is here to remove barriers in clients’ lives that might have an impact on their journey to mental health wellness,” Camfield explained.

She added that the Life;Story event is in its third year in Illinois, and it has grown a lot since its inception. She hopes the event draws even more people this year to further Centerstone’s mission of supporting clients and their loved ones.

“The growth of this event has really spoken to me about the need for an event around suicide prevention awareness,” she said. “It’s okay to share the thoughts that you’re having and seek help, because there is more to your life. There is more to your story. You are loved. You are wanted. You are needed in this world.”

For more information about Centerstone, visit their official website at Centerstone.org. Check out the official Life;Story webpage for more information about the event, including how to register.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

