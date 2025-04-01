ALTON — Centerstone is proud to announce that Jennifer Thomason, regional chief operating officer for Illinois, has been selected to join the prestigious Expanding First Response 2025 Commission. Hosted by the Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center, this national commission brings together a diverse group of experts to enhance and expand community responder programs nationwide.

The Expanding First Response Commission was launched in 2023 as a first-of-its-kind initiative uniting direct service professionals, elected officials, formerly incarcerated individuals, practitioners, and research experts. The commission aims to shape national conversations and drive meaningful change in first response systems, ensuring that communities have the necessary resources to address crises effectively and compassionately.

Thomason’s selection to this influential group highlights her dedication to improving crisis care, strengthening first response systems, and advocating for sustainable, community-centered solutions. In this role, Thomason will contribute to research, policy recommendations, and best practices that help integrate community responders into traditional first response frameworks.

“The invitation to join the Expanding First Response Commission is a testament to Jennifer’s leadership and commitment to ensuring that crisis care evolves to meet the needs of our communities,” said Anne Tyree, regional chief executive officer at Centerstone. “Her work will help shape policies that make first response systems more inclusive, effective, and responsive.”

The CSG Justice Center has long been a leader in this field, supporting local governments in developing sustainable community responder programs. By bringing together a broad coalition of voices and expertise, the commission is working toward a future where first response services prioritize care, equity, and long-term solutions.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages. Services are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, school-based services, telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also offers specialized programs available nationwide for the military community, as well as services for children, including therapeutic foster care. Centerstone’s Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.