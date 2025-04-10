Our Daily Show Interview! Centerstone: CASTLE Program!

ALTON/MARION - Centerstone is a local leader in mental health and substance use disorder treatment, but they go a step further to provider services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Centerstone’s CASTLE program is focused on supporting families and kids with ASD. They work with children up to age 16 to develop complex language and social skills, daily living skills and academic skills. The clinic, located in Marion, specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

“We’re really excited about being able to expand the services we provide and the resources that we have for the families that we serve,” said Marty, Behavior Analytic Program Manager. “I want it to be a place where we can be a resource for those families and provide those answers and those moments of comfort of knowing that you have a team that supports you. You have a team that understands what you’re going through and what you may need as well as what your child may need. We built a team that is very, very good at answering those questions and being the support for those families.”

Marty shared that he became a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) after his own child was diagnosed with ASD. He leads the team of BCBAs in the CASTLE program.

When families first connect with the clinic, a BCBA interviews the child’s parents and then completes an assessment over the course of a few weeks. Yeni, the lead BCBA at the CASTLE clinic, explained that they observe the child at school, at home and in the clinic to build an understanding of that child’s needs. Through tasks and play, they develop a plan and begin working on skills.

“Basically, we play with a child, interact with them and gain their trust,” Yeni explained. “We build a good relationship, we build a good rapport, we build a good rapport with the parent so they know exactly what we are doing, and we let them know those next steps. Then we slowly start working on those skills that they need to work on, change if we need to, reach out to the parent, teacher or other collaborative colleague that we may need to for questions like that.”

As sessions continue, Yeni said they love celebrating the “big wins” with parents, like when the child toilets independently or socializes appropriately. The CASTLE clinic works closely with parents, responding to their feedback and collaborating with them to support the child.

If parents think their child might have ASD, Marty and Yeni encourage them to speak to their primary care provider or pediatrician. They said they will always support the child, but parents are their child’s best advocate, especially when it comes to getting a diagnosis and starting therapy.

“Unfortunately, the world is not built for neurodivergent people, and I just want to make sure that I can do whatever I can to provide them a better quality of life,” Yeni said. “Honestly, go to your medical provider, ask all the questions, be that annoying person, because nobody is going to advocate for your child more than you will.”

Marty echoed Yeni and added that CASTLE has grown a lot in the few years since it started. He is proud of the program’s expansion and its work to support children and families throughout Southern Illinois.

“Nothing puts a smile on my face faster than visiting the clinic, seeing Yeni and the rest of the team in action, watching the children play,” he added. “Watching something that you care about grow and help other individuals is something that I take personally as a success for CASTLE.”

The CASTLE program accepts most major insurance providers, including Medicaid. For more information about the CASTLE program, visit their official webpage or call the clinic directly at 618-319-6060.

For more information about Centerstone, check out their official website at Centerstone.org.

