ALTON — Centerstone is proud to announce the unveiling of its new community pantry, a resource designed to support individuals and families in need throughout the Alton area. The unveiling event will take place on Wednesday, February 5, at 9:30 a.m. at Centerstone’s Edwards Street clinic in Alton (Main St side of the building). All members of the community are invited to attend and celebrate this exciting addition to Centerstone’s continuum of services.

The community pantry represents Centerstone’s continued commitment to addressing the mental and physical health needs of the communities it serves. Guests attending the event are encouraged to bring a non-perishable or basic essential item to help stock the pantry and contribute to this meaningful effort.

“Our community pantry was inspired by some of our team members and is a reflection of Centerstone's commitment to meeting the needs of those we serve. It’s more than just shelves and supplies, it’s a source of hope and support for our neighbors. This pantry serves as a beacon of compassion, a lifeline for those facing food insecurity, and a reminder that small acts of kindness can create a profound impact in our community,” said Anne Tyree, Chief Executive Officer of Centerstone.

The pantry will offer non-perishable food and household items to those in need, furthering Centerstone’s goal of providing resources that promote hope and well-being. The unveiling event will feature a short program with comments from Centerstone leadership, light refreshments, and an opportunity for attendees to learn more about Centerstone.

For more information about the event or how to get involved, please contact Aaron Seibert at aaron.seibert@centerstone.org or 618-313-3564.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder services. Through its services, Centerstone is dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives and builds stronger communities. Learn more by visiting centerstone.org.

