WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, is participating in the new mental health support line that was announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday.

The free-of-charge emotional support text line, Call4Calm, was launched by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division and is for Illinois residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to Covid-19.

Individuals who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” to 5-5-2-0-2-0, or for Spanish, “HABLAR” to the same number: 5-5-2-0-2-0. Call4Calm is free to use, and individuals will remain anonymous.

Once a resident sends a text to the hotline, within 24 hours they will receive a call to provide support from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center, such as Centerstone in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Madison and Williamson counties.

“Centerstone is proud to participate in this initiative by providing support to those in need during these difficult times not only through the Call4Calm line, but also through our traditional services,” said John Markley, Regional CEO for Centerstone. “We have deployed all of the technology necessary to deliver care that changes people’s lives, including telehealth, video and telephone services.”

