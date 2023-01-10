ST. LOUIS - Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host an Understanding the Structural Impact of Racism, Racial Trauma and Suicide Prevention presentation on January 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. CT via Zoom. CEUs are available and there is no charge to attend.

Objectives of the training include:

Define and discuss racial trauma

Review how racism affects collective and individual mental health

Gain insight into the implications of racial trauma for suicide prevention

One presenter of the training will be Jeremy Allen with Southern Illinois University. Carbondale (SIU-C). Allen is a Ph.D. candidate in Sociology at SIU-C who specializes in race. He has taught Sociology 108 Introduction to Sociology, 215 Race and Ethnic Relations in the U.S., and 303 Sociology of Deviance. He has academic training in stratification, race, criminology, research methods, and analysis. Additionally, Allen has decades of lived experience relating to his primary area of study.

Tandra M. Rutledge will serve as a co-presenter of Understanding the Structural Impact of Racism, Racial Trauma, and Suicide Prevention.? Rutledge is a mental health advocate, consultant, and certified suicide prevention educator. She is the Director of the Healthcare Systems Initiative for Project 2025, a national initiative of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention aimed at reducing the annual suicide rate in the US by 20% by 2025. To achieve this bold goal, Rutledge mobilizes and engages partners across the healthcare field and emergency departments, firearms and corrections, as well as influencers and media at the national and state levels to drive policy changes and implement best practices.

With a master's degree in clinical psychology and more than 25 years of healthcare, executive leadership, and clinical experience, Rutledge dismantles stigma and cultivates resilience through a social justice and racial equity lens,? said Hannah Chapman, Centerstone Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) Trauma Training, and Care Coordinator. ?A highly regarded speaker and trusted subject matter expert, Rutledge fosters deep, honest connections with diverse audiences that heal, inspire and transform individuals, groups, and organizations.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

To register, visit Centerstone.org/events. For more information, contact Chapman at Hannah.Chapman@Centerstone.org.

This training is sponsored by Centerstone's Trauma, Treatment, and Training (CT3) program.

Other CT3 training events in 2023 include:

January 11 Why Does His Back Look Like That?: The Trauma of Racism

January 18 Stop Acting Like a Child: The School-to-Prison Pipeline

January 25 Understanding the Structural Impact of Racism, Racial Trauma, and Suicide Prevention

CT3s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents, and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,? said, Chapman.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington, and Williamson.

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains the local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma-focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months, and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children's services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone's Research Institute guides research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone's Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people's lives.

