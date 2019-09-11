ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host two Spotlight Series events in October featuring Ryan Hampton, a prominent leading face and voice of addiction recovery.

Multiple years into recovery from a decade-long opioid addiction, Hampton has been recently rocketed to the center of America’s recovery advocacy movement. He is changing the national dialogue about addiction through social media. With content that reaches over one million people a week, Hampton is breaking down cultural barriers that have kept people suffering in silence and is inspiring a digital revolution of people recovering out loud through his impactful #VoicesProject.

Centerstone will host the Spotlight Series event in Southern Illinois on Monday, October 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Heartland Regional Medical Center’s cafeteria and classrooms. The Spotlight Series event in the Metro-East area will be held on Tuesday, October 29 from 5-7 p.m. at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

“Centerstone is excited to share Ryan’s message throughout our treatment regions in Illinois,” said Centerstone Director of Advancement Jocelyn Popit.

Registration for the October Spotlight Series events is now open. Seating will be limited, and early registrations are encouraged. There will be no charge to attend the events, but reservations are required. The events will feature appetizers, drinks, networking, and Hampton’s presentation. Registration is available by calling 855-306-3560 ext. 7817, emailing Jocelyn.popit@centerstone.org, or visiting:

Alton – ryanhamptonalton.eventbrite. com

Marion – ryanhamptonmarion.eventbrite. com

Sponsors for the October Spotlight Series events are Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

For more information about the October Spotlight Series events and sponsorship opportunities, call 855-306-3560, ext. 7817 or email Jocelyn.popit@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

