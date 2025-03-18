MARION – Centerstone is excited to invite the public to an open house event for CASTLE (Centerstone Autism Services – Think! Learn! Explore!) on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 1205 W. Main St, Marion, Il.

Centerstone’s CASTLE program provides specialized, evidence-based autism services for children ages 3-12, helping them develop essential skills for lifelong learning and success. The open house offers an opportunity for the community to tour the facility, meet the dedicated team, and learn more about the impact of CASTLE’s programs.

"We are incredibly grateful to open our doors to the community and offer these much-needed services in Southern Illinois. CASTLE will provide children with autism and their families the support they need, and we hope many across the region will take advantage of these vital resources.” said Anne Tyree, Regional CEO for Centerstone.

Attendees will have the chance to explore the therapy spaces, speak with clinicians, and gain insight into the specialized interventions used at CASTLE. Centerstone remains focused on ensuring children and families receive comprehensive support, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Community members are encouraged to attend and learn more about CASTLE’s autism services. The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged by April 10, 2025. For more information or to confirm attendance, please contact (618) 313-3564 or aaron.seibert@centerstone.org.

To learn more about Centerstone’s services, including the CASTLE program, call 877-HOPE123.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages. Services are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee through the operation of outpatient clinics,

