GODFREY - Centerstone will host their annual Life;Story 5K to raise money for suicide prevention.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, community members can enjoy the 5K and program in Marion, Illinois, or check out the satellite race at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. The goal, explained organizer Erin Camfield, is to raise awareness, money and hope.

“There’s more to your life. There’s more to your story,” Camfield said. “This is what we consider one of our signature events, which really embraces our mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives and the work that we do, especially around suicide prevention.”

At the Marion event, attendees can enjoy a health and wellness expo and will hear from Centerstone CEO Anne Tyree and Alton-based artist Charles Mooneyham, a suicide attempt survivor. These speakers will be streamed so those at the Godfrey satellite location can listen in.

While Centerstone has sponsored a Life;Story event in Illinois for the past three years, the addition of Godfrey is new. Camfield explained that they wanted to expand the event’s reach and encourage more people in the Riverbend region to participate.

“Because we also provide services in Madison County and surrounding areas, we wanted to bring this event to that area as well,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful event, and I’m so excited to be having the satellite event in Madison County this year just to help support our clients and our community partners and get them involved and just show Madison County that there is hope.”

The 5K event also raises money for Centerstone. With an office in Alton, Centerstone is known nationwide for providing mental health and substance use disorder care. Camfield explained that the money will go to the area of greatest need, including Centerstone’s crisis resources.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This money all goes back directly to the clients. This is our largest fundraiser,” she said. “We are actually really able to go above and beyond for our clients. I always like to say we help remove barriers in clients’ lives that could be impacting their mental health journey.”

For example, Centerstone can help clients pay a bill or secure housing for a client who needs it. Camfield emphasized that this wraparound, holistic approach allows clients to focus on their mental health and substance use disorder recovery journeys. She hopes many people come out to the Life;Story 5K to raise money for this cause.

As the 5K approaches, Camfield urges people to sign up early. Whether you decide to participate in Marion or Godfrey, you can sign up by Aug. 1 for $35. After Aug. 1, you will pay $40, or $45 if you sign up in September. There are discounts available for first responders, students, veterans and service members. You can also participate virtually for $50. Click here to register for the Life;Story 5K in Illinois.

Centerstone is also looking for volunteers to help out in Marion and Godfrey. For more information about volunteering, click here.

Camfield hopes the Life;Story 5K event is a major success to help raise awareness about suicide prevention and fundraise for Centerstone’s work in the community. She added that the event encourages hope and healing, and recovery is possible.

“The event is impactful,” she said. “We have people that come out who are avid runners, 5Kers, and they enjoy it. But we also have a lot of people that come out because they have directly been impacted by suicide. It's usually a very emotional event for those participants. But just being able to build camaraderie around other families and other individuals who have a glimpse of an understanding of what you might be going through, to build friendships and connections, [it’s important].”

For more information about Life;Story, visit the official webpage. To learn more about Centerstone, including how to receive help, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: