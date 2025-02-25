ALTON - Community members are invited to a glo bingo night that will raise money for mental health care in Alton.

Centerstone, an organization that specializes in mental health and substance use disorder treatment, will host a glo bingo fundraiser on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Alton VFW. The organization is looking for sponsorships and raffle donations as they prepare for the event.

“All the proceeds from the event will go directly back to supporting patient care at Centerstone,” explained Erin Camfield, one of the event organizers. “Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use treatment. There’s a multitude of services that we provide, and all of these proceeds will go back to providing direct care to patients for things that they might need on their mental health wellness journey.”

The glo bingo fundraiser is open to all. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. on April 12. People are encouraged to bring their own snacks, and the VFW will sell drinks throughout the night. Attendees must be over age 18.

Each round of bingo will have a $100 cash prize for the winner. There will also be a raffle, silent auction and 50/50 drawing for participants to enjoy.

Tickets to the event cost $25 online or $30 at the door, and all proceeds will go back into the Alton community. You can purchase tickets online now.

Camfield noted that Centerstone offers a variety of services, including outpatient counseling, psychiatric services, and a crisis response team. They also have a Medication-Assisted Treatment clinic in Alton for individuals experiencing substance use disorders. For more information about Centerstone’s work locally, click here.

The proceeds from the glo bingo night will go toward clients’ needs. Centerstone regularly provides coats, bus passes, and other items for clients to improve their wellbeing and help them access services. The organization’s goal is to make sure clients receive the care they need.

“We like to say that we help remove barriers that could impact a person’s treatment plan,” Camfield said. “We even have supported clients who need help with paying a bill, or, if they are finding themselves in a situation where they are unhoused, we might be able to provide short-term temporary housing, usually a hotel stay for a couple nights. When a clinician identifies an area that is impacting a client’s treatment plan, they can reach out to the foundation to request support for that client.”

She noted that several businesses have already stepped forward to provide sponsorships for the glo bingo night. They are currently looking for nine more businesses to sponsor the ten rounds of bingo and prizes.

They are also in need of raffle prizes and silent auction items. Camfield thanked the St. Louis Cardinals, Gorilla Car Wash, Holiday World, St. Louis Six Flags, and more for their contributions to the raffle so far.

She is appreciative of the organizations and businesses that have supported the glo bingo night so far, and she hopes to see many new and familiar faces at the event on April 12. Camfield emphasized that the fundraiser is for a good cause, and Centerstone is always there to help if you or someone you know could benefit from support.

“We all know someone who has struggled with their mental health, and making the decision to get help isn’t easy,” she added. “Centerstone offers mental health, addiction care and social support that inspires hope, fosters strength and helps people get better faster.”

For more information about Centerstone’s glo bingo event, including how to purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about Centerstone’s services, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. For more information about crisis resources in the Riverbend region, including Centerstone, check out this article on RiverBender.com.

