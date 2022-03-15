ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual Savvy Caregiver training to be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – noon from April 6 – May 11.

The training will share valuable information and tools for people caring for individuals 60 years old or older, including those experiencing dementia or memory loss.

The Savvy Caregiver provides instruction in caregiver self-care, decision making, and navigating family issues that may come up while being a caregiver. The training also addresses the need to keep the care receiver involved in daily tasks and activities to keep them active and content throughout the day.

“Savvy Caregiver affords many the opportunity to hear from other caregivers and know that they are not alone in this journey of caregiving,” said Laura Kunz, Centerstone Senior Services Clinician.

The training was created using a curriculum developed by the University of Minnesota and is funded by AgeSmart Community Resources.

If anyone would like to attend this training but the time or dates of the sessions does not work, please contact Kunz at Laura.Kunz@Centerstone.org or (618) 772-4620. Attendees will be required to attend all six of the two-hour sessions.

For more information or to register, contact Kunz at Laura.Kunz@Centerstone.org or (618) 772-4620. Registration must be received by Friday, April 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

This training is presented by Centerstone’s Caregiver Support program.

The Caregiver Support program provides counseling support for Madison and Bond county residents who are over the age of 18 and care for a relative, neighbor, or friend over the age of 60.

“Caregivers who feel stressed, depressed or anxious due to caregiving tasks and responsibilities are elgible for counseling,” Kunz said.

The program also includes in-home counseling support and a monthly caregiver education and support group in Alton. Caregiver Support services are free-of-charge and are sponsored by AgeSmart Community Resources.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

More like this: