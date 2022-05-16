Centerstone To Host Free, Virtual Road To Resiliency Training On May 25

WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, will host a free, virtual Road to Resiliency training on May 25 from 10-11:30 a.m.

While learning the definition of resilience and how trauma impacts our ability to be resilient, participants of this webinar will take a dive into assessing their resilience traits and the five strategies for building their inner strengths.

Objectives of the training include:

Define the concept of resilience and assess our own resilience traits

Look at how trauma exposure impacts our ability to be resilient

Gain a deeper understanding of resilience characteristics and traits

Learn five key strategies for building on your own inner

The presenter of the training will be Amber Anderson, the prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/052522. For more information, contact Megan Ragan at Megan.Ragan@Centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123).

This training is sponsored by Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment, and Training (CT3) program.

Other CT3 training events in 2022 include:

May 25 – Road to Resiliency

June 29 – Drug-Endangered Children

July 27 – Child Sexual Abuse Prevention

Aug 31 – Trauma 101

Sept 28 – Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

Oct 26 – The Effects of Domestic Violence

Nov 30 – Road to Resiliency

Dec 14 – Secondary Trauma

“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents, and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington, and Williamson.

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma-focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

