ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual Flourish Open House webinar on April 5 from noon – 1 p.m.

The webinar will help participants gain a better understanding of the services Centerstone offers families through the Flourish program, which serves families through building parenting skills and supports.

“The goals of the Flourish program are to increase well-being, improve permanency and enhance the safety of the family,” said Taylor Marks, Centerstone’s Flourish supervisor.

Flourish provides free services to many Illinois families. Flourish can help families improve their parenting and communication skills and strengthen relationships in the family. The webinar will address these services and many others provided by Flourish.

Presenters in the webinar include:

Alyssa Cline, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

Breauna Hurd, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

Karla Sippely, MA – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

Taylor Holloway, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

Stephanie Dalton, LCSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Supervisor

To register or for more information, contact Dalton at Stephanie.Dalton@Centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

