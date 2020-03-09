Centerstone in Alton is hosting a Caregiver Stress-Busting program for people who care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia every Wednesday from April 8th to May 13th from 10 am-11:30 am.

The free program will provide stress management and coping and relaxation techniques for caregivers. The program is organized and managed by Laura Kunz, Senior Services Clinician, and Kayla Martin, Health Home Coordinator.

“The Caregiver Counseling program is designed to help provide support and resources to persons caring for someone over the age of 60 in an effort to reduce stress and burnout. Our Senior and Caregiver Specialist meets with caregivers in their homes to provide case management services in order to address their needs and link them to appropriate resources as needed. As part of this program, we are offering a stress busters course to assist caregivers with additional coping skills and alleviating stress-related barriers,” said Kayla Martin.

Programs for caregivers have been a hit in the past for Centerstone. Oftentimes caregivers are so busy caring for others they forget how to care for themselves. This is what the program is for, and it’s something that will benefit both the caregivers and those they care for.

Participants must sign up by March 20th so those hoping to attend should register for the free event as soon as possible. Those who wish to sign up can contact Kayla Martin at (618) 462-2331, ext. 1792 or Laura Kunz, (618) 772-4620.

Centerstone is located at 2615 Edwards St., Alton, IL 62002.

