ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will participate in a fundraising event at Panera, 1837 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, on Tuesday, December 3 from 4-8 p.m.

To participate, bring in the flier or show an electronic version (a copy of the flier is available on Centerstone’s Facebook event page) to the cashier at Panera when you place your order and Panera will donate a portion of the proceeds from your purchase. Gift card purchases, catering, kiosk, and third-party delivery orders are excluded and will not count toward the event.

If you plan to use Rapid Pick-Up or Delivery, enter "PRFUND" as your Promo Code to have a portion of your proceeds donated to Centerstone.

Funds raised during this event will go to Centerstone's Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Centerstone and supports the work of Centerstone, directly impacting clients and their families, advancing research and service innovation. In addition to securing philanthropic resources, the Foundation is charged with providing effective stewardship of endowments, including investment and disbursements. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of lives of individuals and families who come to Centerstone for care.

“Funds raised through this and other giving at Centerstone directly supports our clients’ needs,” said Jocelyn Popit, Director of Advancement at Centerstone. “We receive requests for simple, tangible items that represent support for our clients, or gifts that build skills towards long-term recovery. Some of the recent requests that we’ve been able to provide include weighted blankets, hygiene products, one-time assistance with electricity bills, day-camp tuition, and Tae Kwon Do lessons.”

The fundraising event at Panera will be held on Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving where people are encouraged to transform their communities through charitable giving.

“With your help on Giving Tuesday, and every day throughout the year, we are delivering care that changes people’s lives,” Popit said.

If you cannot attend the event, but would like to donate to Centerstone, please visit giving.centerstone.org or contact Jocelyn.popit@centerstone.org.

WHAT: Alton Panera fundraising event for Centerstone

WHEN: Tuesday, December 3

4-8 p.m.

WHERE: Panera, 1837 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

