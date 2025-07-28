Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Live From Centerstone Resource Fair

ALTON - Centerstone is a national leader in mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and they have a special program for teenagers who are dealing with substance dependency.

In an interview on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello at Centerstone’s recent resource fair, Rose with Centerstone shared more about PYOTreat, which stands for Preventing Youth Overdose with Treatment, Recovery, Education, Awareness and Training programs.

“Really, anywhere where there’s teenagers, we want to be there,” Rose said. ““It’s awesome when we can open up our doors to the community and just be a source of hope. I think Centerstone is really good at that.”

The PYOTreat program serves young people aged 10–25 who are experiencing challenges related to substance use or mental health. Centerstone offers presentations in schools or at community events that aim to teach young people about the dangers of substance use.

As part of this program, Centerstone also offers three interventions for youth who might be struggling with substance dependency. Early intervention is targeted towards “kiddos who maybe got caught with a vape on campus or maybe they’re dabbling in things that they don’t actually know how it's going to be affecting them,” Rose said. The kids work with Centerstone clinicians to learn about substance use and mental health.

The second intervention, known as “Dimensions,” is a tobacco-free program. Rose shared that most of the kids already know that tobacco and other substances have negative effects on their bodies. But as they complete the Dimensions program, “the lights start going off.”

“They’re in sports, they have scholarships, they have big futures ahead of them,” Rose said. “So I see those lightbulbs going off of, ‘Oh man, this was once fun, but if I stay down this track, it could lead to something more serious like addiction or dependency.’”

The third, most intensive intervention is known as Matrix. This intervention is a 16-week program for kids who are struggling with substance use. They work one-on-one with a clinician and with Rose, who also serves as a recovery specialist.

“They learn time management, they learn coping skills, they learn what triggers their substance use, and they get to just learn about themselves,” she explained. “They get to learn about their family and how family support systems matter so much when it comes to that type of care. It’s much more in-depth with their counselor.”

As a recovery specialist, Rose considers herself a “professional bestie.” The kids work one-on-one with their counselors, and then Rose helps the teens figure out how to implement their coping skills.

“I really get the chance to echo what our clinicians are saying within the session,” she said. “Really, that’s where the depth of the work happens, in session with our amazing clinicians. And then I get to come in as their professional bestie and say, ‘Okay, we learned a lot today, but how do we implement it? How do we make it personal to you?’”

Rose encourages schools, church groups, and other organizations to reach out to Centerstone if they would like to host a presentation or if they’re working with teenagers who might be struggling with substance dependency. You can also reach out to Centerstone directly at 1-877-HOPE123 to set up an appointment.

For more information about Centerstone and their services, including how to get help, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

