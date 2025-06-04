Our Daily Show Interview! Centerstone: Crisis Management

ALTON - Local Centerstone resources are available for folks who are experiencing a crisis.

Two crisis clinicians recently stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to talk through some of Centerstone’s services, including their Mobile Crisis Response Team and their Crisis Stabilization Unit. Rebecca Arnold and Karsen Finney emphasized that their goal is to help people who are experiencing a self-identified crisis to get the support they need in the least restrictive environment possible.

“Throughout my time in crisis, I’ve met people at some of their lowest places,” Arnold said. “I think that is a true honor and privilege of being a crisis clinician, getting to sit with people in those really vulnerable tough spaces where sometimes they don’t even know what to do with everything that they’re experiencing or feeling.”

Folks who have Medicaid can call 1-800-345-9049, or folks without Medicaid can dial 1-877-467-3123, to reach the Mobile Crisis Response Team. This team of trained crisis clinicians will meet you wherever you’re at to do a crisis screening and help you decide what level of care you need. Arnold noted that a crisis might look different from person to person.

She explained that the Mobile Crisis Response Team covers all of Madison County. When you call, the team will dispatch to your location and have a conversation with you so they can gain a better understanding of your situation.

“If the client’s identifying in crisis, we are happy to come out and speak with them,” she said. “Crisis never stops. We’re a program that operates 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people of all ages experiencing what they would consider a mental health crisis.”

Arnold emphasized that they always try to help people in the least restrictive environment, meaning they want to keep people at home and out of the hospital. Some folks require psychiatric hospitalization, while others can stabilize in an outpatient setting. Whatever the situation is, the Mobile Crisis Response Team will help you decide what you need.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit exists somewhere between the inpatient and outpatient settings. Located in Carterville, the CSU offers a three- to 10-day stay for community members in crisis to connect with mental health professionals, participate in therapy groups and learn coping techniques.

Finney, coordinator of the CSU, explained that people come to the CSU from a variety of backgrounds, for a variety of reasons. Some people are newly unhoused; others are going through a major life change; others are experiencing a mental health crisis. Finney noted that whatever sends someone to the CSU, the program allows them to receive a few days of more intensive support.

“There’s a whole long laundry list of reasons why someone might come to the CSU,” Finney added. “Sometimes the main purpose is sort of that respite. We’re here and we’re talking, but right now, you are here and you are away from whatever it is. And that can work wonders for folks. It really can.”

Once at the CSU, clients participate in therapy groups and learn more about how to care for their physical and mental health. The CSU also expedites the process so you can receive an appointment with a psychiatrist or therapist more quickly than you might in a fully outpatient setting.

To learn more about the CSU and if it could be the right option for you, you can call 618-319-6069 to speak directly with a staff member. Finney said they might send the Mobile Crisis Response Team to you, as this team can assess you and refer you to the CSU as well.

The CSU accepts Medicaid, Medicare and self-pay options. They do not take private insurance. Through grant funding, Finney said they can usually help people with private or no insurance to receive care at a low or no cost.

As Finney and Arnold highlighted these services, they reiterated that support is available no matter what your situation is, and Centerstone is here to help. For more information about these resources, visit the official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

