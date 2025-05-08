Our Daily Show Interview! Mental Health Awareness Month with Centerstone!

ALTON/SAUGET - This Mental Health Awareness Month, Centerstone is working to break the stigma and support individuals who experience mental health or substance use challenges.

Centerstone will host two local events that aim to increase awareness around mental health. At 3 p.m. on May 15, 2025, Alton Mayor David Goins will read a proclamation at Centerstone’s Alton location at 2615 Edwards Street. This will be followed by Mental Health Awareness Night at Grizzlies Park in Sauget, Illinois, on May 28, 2025, where the community is invited to enjoy a Grizzlies game while learning more about mental health resources.

“Most people are private, and we get that,” said Aaron Seibert with Centerstone. “But this gives you an opportunity with these events to be around others who have gone through a lot of what you’ve gone through, or just be around people who just want to show love and care because they care about their communities.”

Seibert explained that the upcoming events will encourage attendees to fight the stigma and bring awareness to mental health, which is especially important during Mental Health Awareness Month. Centerstone offers mental health and substance use support for communities nationwide. Their Alton office works directly with Riverbend residents.

The proclamation reading on May 15 will encourage conversations about mental health and connections with local organizations that are working to support the Alton community.

During the Grizzlies game, a portion of ticket sales will go back to Centerstone. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. on May 28, and Seibert will throw out one of the first pitches.

Article continues after sponsor message

Seibert is looking forward to both events. He noted it’s a great opportunity to learn more about local organizations that are available to Riverbend residents to provide mental health and substance use support.

“We're all family,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re taking care of our communities.”

Seibert pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed several mental health challenges in communities across the country, especially youth. He believes it’s more important than ever to have conversations about mental health.

“Youth is a huge group that is being affected by mental health issues,” he explained. “It happened before COVID, but COVID really brought out a lot of the issues and stuff that we needed to focus on. Youth and what’s going on with their mental health is a big thing that we need to focus on and talk about, because these are our kids. This is who’s going to be our leaders coming up in the future. So if we’re not taking care of them and getting their mental health correct, then what is our future going to look like down the road?”

As Mental Health Awareness Month commences, Seibert hopes to see the community come out and participate in these upcoming events. He encourages people to fight the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use.

While these conversations are amplified during the month of May, mental health and substance use awareness are year-round concerns. Centerstone can help community members get the support they need to live healthier, happier lives.

“I was raised in the generation of, suck it up and just deal with it,” Seibert added. “That’s a lot of what we’re trying to break with Mental Health Awareness Month, and not just in the month of May, but it’s every day we have to break the stigma and make people feel like they have a place where they can go, or just even having an open ear to listen to them when they are having issues.”

For more information about Centerstone, their work in Alton, or how to make an appointment, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: