ALTON - Centerstone has unveiled a new Little Free Pantry for community members to take from and donate to.

Located at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton, Centerstone provides mental health and substance use treatment for Riverbend residents. They have officially launched their Little Free Pantry, a red box on Main Street where people can drop off or take nonperishable foods, personal care items and more.

“One thing I’d really love to drive home is that it’s here on Centerstone’s property, but it is genuinely for our Alton community and neighbors,” said Brittany McCrady, LCSW, who helped initiate the Little Free Pantry’s installation. “Everyone can give to it as they’re able. Everyone can help keep it clean and safe and put together. Everyone can come use it and take from it what they need.”

McCrady noted that Little Free Pantry is an international movement. Communities across the country have Little Free Pantries available.

During the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday morning, Alton Mayor David Goins declared Feb. 5, 2025, to be “Centerstone Community Pantry Day” in Alton. He also recognized Alderwoman Rosie Brown and City Clerk Cheryl Ingle, who were in attendance.

“We are just so happy to be here today to celebrate this opening of this pantry,” he said. “I’m just excited because it is about helping one another, about doing things for the less fortunate. We’re committed and we support this effort.”

Anne Tyree, Centerstone’s regional CEO, noted that food insecurity is a common issue in Alton, and the Little Free Pantry aims to combat that by offering free food items to community members. She encouraged people to contribute to the pantry when they are able.

“We have so many in our community who are food insecure and who may be ashamed to say that they are food insecure, so this is a very simple way for the community to come together and support them,” she explained. “They can get their food unobtrusively. You can drop off a few things as you’re driving by or maybe collect things from your church or your family or your Alton sports team.”

Tyree gave a special shoutout to the Alton High School Construction Trades class, who built the pantry. McCrady noted that the pantry’s installation wouldn’t be possible without many people who came together to support it, including several “really great, innovative, creative thinkers” who came up with the idea of the pantry in the first place.

She noted that they received “nothing but support” from upper management at Centerstone, including one psychiatrist who wrote a personal check to stock the pantry. McCrady and Peter Klinger both emphasized the importance of community, and they encouraged people to advocate for each other and support one another through initiatives like this.

“We decided that we needed a place where folks could come and get what they needed without judgment, with less barriers, a place that people with such big hearts and compassion could give to others in a way that was a little more consistent and realistic to maintain,” McCrady added. “It was way beyond what we even asked. Along the way, I feel like person after person, resource after resource just went above and beyond to help it come to fruition, which is really cool.”

To learn more about Centerstone and their services, check out their official website at Centerstone.org. For more information about the Little Free Pantry movement, visit LittleFreePantry.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity, read this article on RiverBender.com for more information about local resources.

