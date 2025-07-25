Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Live From Centerstone Resource Fair

ALTON - Centerstone and Birth to Five Illinois recently hosted a wellness fair, and representatives from the organization spoke about Centerstone’s commitment to the community.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, Centerstone staff members came together to provide health and wellness resources to the community. In interviews on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello, they spoke about the organization’s work and their plans for future events like this.

“I was envisioning a one-stop shop,” explained Jen, a community liaison with Centerstone. “Whatever they needed to know that maybe they don’t have time to do in our busy lives Monday through Friday from 8 to 5, they can do it on a Saturday and knock everything out.”

There were 52 vendors at the fair at the YWCA. Attendees could talk to legal aid resources, undergo health screenings, learn about local organizations, and much more.

Centerstone is a national resource for mental health and substance use disorder care. With a location in Alton, they are committed to supporting the Riverbend community through events like the resource fair.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jen commended her “amazing team members” who made the resource fair possible. She noted that many organizations reached out to her and expressed their interest in attending, and she was excited to welcome them to the first annual event.

“Everybody wanted to get out here and offer what they could to our community,” she said.

Angela, another representative from Centerstone, added that Centerstone recently developed an integrated care team. This team aims to help coordinate mental and physical health services.

“We are helping people with their physical health, their mental health, substance use, working on those things,” Angela explained. “But we all know that the physical health aspect affects those other things as well. We just want to be able to help our clients in a more well-rounded way.”

The integrated care team is a free service available to all Centerstone clients. The team will help clients navigate new diagnoses, help them make appointments with doctors, and offer other resources meant to improve their physical health.

Angela noted that the integrated care team was developed through a grant three months ago, but Centerstone will continue to offer these services going forward. Both Angela and Jen look forward to supporting clients and community members in every way possible.

“We’re helping everybody navigate and supporting everybody in any way that we can,” Angela added. “Because of a grant, we developed it, but it is a part of Centerstone that will be long-lasting. It’s going to be growing and getting more staff and more help that we can give.”

For more information about Centerstone’s resource fair, watch this video on RiverBender.com. To learn more about Centerstone, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

More like this: