Centerstone Hosts Free Community Health & Resource Fair in Alton on July 19
ALTON – Centerstone, in partnership with Birth to Five Illinois: Region 41, invites the public to a free Community Health and Resource Fair on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the YWCA of Southwestern Illinois, located at 304 E 3rd Street, Alton, IL.
The Healthy Communities: Community Health and Resource Fair will bring together local organizations to provide on-site access to resources in health care, education, employment, housing, finance, and legal services. Open to all ages, this event aims to connect our communities with valuable tools for personal and family wellness.
Attendees will have the opportunity to:
Access free medical and legal advocacy and counseling
Receive assistance with SNAP and Medicaid applications
Participate in health and wellness screenings
Get tips on nutrition, fraud prevention, and credit building
Apply for a library card
Meet with local service providers
Enjoy family-friendly activities
“The goal of this event is to promote mind, body, and life wellness by connecting the people of our communities with essential resources – all in one place, on one day,” said Jennifer Schulz, Marketing Outreach Liaison at Centerstone. “We’re grateful for the many organizations joining us and hope families across the area take full advantage of this opportunity.”
To learn more about the event and participating organizations, visit www.centerstone.org/altonfair. For questions contact Jennifer Schulz at (618) 929.8800 or Jennifer.Schulz@centerstone.org.
About Centerstone
Centerstone is a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages. Services are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, school-based services, telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also offers specialized programs available nationwide for the military community, as well as services for children, including therapeutic foster care. Centerstone’s Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives. Learn more by visiting centerstone.org.
